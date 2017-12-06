Electrical fire on Mitchell Road

GREEN TOWNSHIP — At approximately 8:26 a.m. on Dec. 5, a fire was reported at 521 Mitchell Road, Green Township. The fire was caused by a loose and fallen power line which reportedly arced and caused brush to catch fire.

The line that fell was a high voltage primary line going from pole to pole and not a power service line going from a pole to the home. According to Mike Null of Gallipolis Fire Department, the cause of the fallen line is unknown. It was raining that morning which added significant moisture to the ground. This increased the arcing from the downed line.

According to Null, this added moisture created a unique environment fostering increased voltage for the brush fire’s creation. The arcing was not enough to trip the fuse in the transformer, making the electrical fire unable to be put out. GFD volunteers contained the scene by remaining a safe distance and keeping others away from the source.

AEP was called to the scene to pull the fuse and shut off the circuit. Null explained that once the source was removed, the blaze was extinguished by the rain and ground moisture.

Nobody was injured in the incident.