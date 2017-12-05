City schools approves personnel matters

GALLIPOLIS — The most recent, regular school board meeting held by the Gallipolis City School District included votes on personnel matters.

The board approved Kevin Luke Pullins for the J.V. Wrestling Coach supplemental contract for the 2017-2018 school year. The board approved the following substitutes for the 2017-2018 school year: Christopher Blank, Bus Driver, Amanda Boster, Teacher, and Scott Cooper, Teacher.

The board approved Girls Soccer as a sport to begin in the 2018-2019 school year. The board appointed Lynne Angell as a representative to the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District Board for a three year term beginning January 1, 2018.

Pat Garabay of VISTA, gave an Energy Audit update. The board recognized the following students for their first place finish at the State Urban Soils Contest: Kyle Greenlee (high scoring individual overall), Cody Brumfield, Caleb Greenlee, and Clay Montgomery.

The board approved the financial report for the month of October. The board approved the “then and now certificate” for Purchase Order #119116.

The board approved the following resolutions: Intent to Accept Gift and to Permit Entry on District Property in Connection with Construction of the Gift (Vo-Ag building). Ratifying Action Taken to Schedule and Conduct an Auction and Authorizing the Sale of Personal Property Owned by the Board and No Longer Needed for School Purposes (sewer system equipment).

The next meeting of the Gallipolis City School Board of Education will be held Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gallia Academy Middle School.

