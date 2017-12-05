For the record

Posted on by

The following individuals have applied with the Gallia County Probate Court for marriage licenses.

William Qualls Jr., 57, of Gallipolis and Rebecca Hale, 54, of Gallipolis. Anthony Severt, 64, of Vinton and Claudia Ross, 62, of South Point. Joshua Shortbridge, 29, of Gallipolis and Iesha Cleland, 26, Gallipolis. Jennifer Giles, 30, Gallipolis and Andrew Ross, 30, Gallipolis. Ray Rediger, 23, Gallipolis and Rebecca Prior, 21, Gallipolis. Jacob Riddle, 30, Lexington and Brittany Arthur, 26, Gallipolis. Andre Walker, 26, Gallipolis and Cassandra McCoy, 25, Gallipolis. Randy Williamson, 26, Henderson W.Va. and Dakota Laudermilt, 26, Point Pleasant W.Va.. Mark Gardner, 44, Gallipolis and Laurie Chandler, 52, Gallipolis. Joshua Shaver, 18, Crown City and Angel Cox, 18, Crown City. Manuel Payton, 77, Chillicothe and Phyllis Brown, 73, Gallipolis. Joel Johnsotn, 23, Bidwell and Kristian Walter, 19, Bidwell. Michael Barcus Jr., 41, Gallipolis and Stephanie Ferrell, 33, Gallipolis. William Chapman, 43, Patriot and Johnda Tompkins, 37, Patriot.

