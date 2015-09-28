Stiffler earns OSBA recognition

David Stiffler Jr., a governing board member for Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center, was recognized at the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region Fall Conference. The conference took place at Logan High School on Sept. 24. Stiffler was recognized for his 15 years of service as a school board member. Pictured, from left, are Ed Penrod, OSBA president; David Stiffler Jr.; and Gail Requardt, OSBA Southeast Region president.

