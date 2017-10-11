POINT PLEASANT — On Wednesday, officials with Pleasant Valley Hospital announced receiving a $500,000 legacy gift from the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Foundation to establish a new Children and Family Diagnostic Center.

The announcement was made at PVH during a reception attended by administrative staff and personnel from the hospital, the Jackson Foundation, The Mason County Community Foundation, Cabell Huntington Hospital, local elected officials and supporters.

The money will go towards PVH’s “Building for the Future” campaign which hit a major milestone in its $3.25 million capital campaign with the gift. Hospital officials say this “generous donation” will ensure establishment of the Children and Family Diagnostic Center at PVH. The center will be located within the current facility and be named The Gordon and Mildred Jackson Foundation Children and Family Diagnostic Center in honor of the couple, who, “so generously provided for the community they loved through their estate gift,” according to a statement from PVH.

Through a partnership with the Mason County Community Foundation, PVH has launched its capital campaign to provide cutting-edge diagnostic service to Mason, Meigs, Gallia, Jackson and Putnam counties, the statement from PVH added. The gift is the first to date for PVH’s “Building for the Future” campaign.

“This legacy gift will be felt within our community for generations,” said Christy Crowell, executive director of the Mason County Community Foundation. “With this gift, PVH is well on its way to meet initiatives set in its ‘Building for the Future’ campaign.”

John Musgrave, chairman of the PVH Foundation Committee, remarked, “We’re grateful that this couple cared so deeply for this community. It’s our hope that their care will translate into the transformative care of countless lives for those in the Mason County area.”

Mario Liberatore, president of the PVH Board of Trustees said, “Over the last four years, I’ve had the privilege to watch this hospital regain its strength as the medial professionals from Pleasant Valley Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall Health worked together to bring new treatments and more advanced care to our community. The ‘Building for the Future’ campaign will continue to build upon its longstanding tradition of caring for children and families.”

Dill Battle, member of the Jackson Foundation Advisory Board, also spoke at the reception, “In 1993, Gordon Jackson worked closely with my father, Tom Battle, to form a private foundation to benefit the people of Mason County and adjacent areas in West Virginia. Since that time, the Jackson Foundation has invested more than $3 million to a wide variety of projects throughout Mason County.”

Battle explained, “The Jackson Foundation is thrilled to be part of this exciting time at Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

PVH’s CEO Glen Washington also addressed the crowd, saying, “We are honored that the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Foundation has invested in the health of this hospital, and in turn, in the health of our community. When we began planning for our ‘Building for the Future’ campaign, we knew our first major hurdle would be funding the diagnostic center, which will be a destination for families seeking cutting-edge services right in this community. We already feel the momentum this gift is providing toward our $3.25 million goal.”

Washington went on to say, “One of the most exciting things I have seen in the four years I have been here is the confidence this community now has in Pleasant Valley Hospital and its providers. They no longer have to go to Columbus, Cincinnati or Charleston to get the kind of services they or their families may need.”

Washington also talked about PVH already making a down payment for the first phase of the campaign with two, state-of-the-art CT scanners and upgraded digital radiography acquired.

Dr. Suresh Agrawal, chief of radiology at PVH, spoke about how the gift from the Jackson Foundation will affect the facility, focusing on the new CT scanners.

“The new 128-slice CT scanner scans an entire body in seconds, providing clear, 3D images of any organ in the body,” he said. “The quick, precises scans and slim design maximizes quality and comfort for those unable to lie flat for extended periods of time, like children, senior adults and trauma patients.”

Agrawal said with new “utltra fast, digital radiography” there would be shorter wait times for results, and reductions in radiation exposure.

The fact that PVH didn’t always used to be in existence was brought up a few times, with references to the empty field where the facility now sits, as one of its early champions, Dr. Jack Buxton, sat in the audience. Buxton was singled out at the reception for his efforts. Today, PVH is Mason County’s largest employer.

Pete Allinder, from the PVH Board of Trustees, closed out the reception and said he never remembered PVH not being in Point Pleasant, as he was born at the facility. He brought up the old grocery store that used to sit where the Wellness Center is now, directly in front of the hospital.

“Pleasant Valley Hospital started off very humbly and I can recall for many years, my father teasing my mother, telling people I was born behind a grocery store. That’s about what Pleasant Valley was…a little building behind a grocery store,” Allinder said. “Its changed and we have become incredibly critical to this community…absolutely critical to this community.”

Pictured at a reception announcing a $500,000 legacy gift from the Gordon C. and Milred R. Jackson Foundation to Pleasant Valley Hospital’s “Building for the Future” campaign, are, from left, John Musgrave, Pete Allinder, Dr. Suresh Agrawal, Glen Washington, Jack Fowler, Dill Battle, Mario Liberatore and Christy Crowell. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/10/web1_10.12-PPR-Jackson-1.jpg Pictured at a reception announcing a $500,000 legacy gift from the Gordon C. and Milred R. Jackson Foundation to Pleasant Valley Hospital’s “Building for the Future” campaign, are, from left, John Musgrave, Pete Allinder, Dr. Suresh Agrawal, Glen Washington, Jack Fowler, Dill Battle, Mario Liberatore and Christy Crowell. Beth Sergent | OVP

Gift will establish new diagnostic center

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

