RVHS students learn to lead

COLUMBUS — Four student athletes from River Valley High School travelled to Columbus for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Annual Student Leadership Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Each year the OHSAA hosts this conference as an opportunity for students to grow as leaders and benefit their schools, both on the ball field and in the classroom.

Darian Peck, Skylar Jones, Eric Weber, and Julia Nutter represented Gallia County among 1,500 other students from across the state to hear speakers talk about dealing with adversity and leading by example. This is the third year that RVHS has sent students to the conference.

Athletic Director Richard Stephens, along with coaches, and TR Edwards, principal, choose students to go that will help those students grow as leaders and benefit their teams and the school as a whole. Stephens stressed the importance of learning to be a leader in all areas of life, not just one.

“No matter how hard your life was before or how easy it was, you can still be a leader and change things,” said Eric Weber, discussing his biggest take away from the event.

“If you see someone down go help them and be there. Be that person they can go to if they’re in trouble,” stated Skylar Jones. Students came back from Columbus knowing how to apply leadership by example to overcome adversity.

“Personally, don’t give up. Then other teammates look at you and follow your example,” said Weber, who explained the need to lead by example. Jones also explained how she leads by example, by being what she wants others to be.

“I try to be a leader from a coaching perspective. During track, I will try and help people so they can learn what they’re doing wrong and I can learn from it too, making the team better,” stated Weber.

From left: Darian Peck, Skylar Jones, Julia Nutter, and Eric Weber on the campus of The Ohio State University for the OHSAA Student Leadership Conference. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/10/web1_IMG_057120171041179881.jpg From left: Darian Peck, Skylar Jones, Julia Nutter, and Eric Weber on the campus of The Ohio State University for the OHSAA Student Leadership Conference. Coutesy|Richard Stevens

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

