For the record

GALLIPOLIS — According to reports from the Gallipolis Police Department, Jacob White, 22, was cited for the crimes of operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to operate a vehicle. At around 4 a.m., White reportedly struck a power pole in the 1000-block of Second Avenue Thursday morning. Gallia 911 Communications Center reports suggest White may have repeatedly rammed the power pole.

BIDWELL — A collision occurred Tuesday at roughly 5:48 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 554 and State Route 160 after one driver allegedly failed to yield at the stop sign of the intersection. Misty Baird, 32, of Bidwell was westbound on Ohio 554 and Amanda Hayes, 30, of Eleanor, W.Va., was northbound on Ohio 160. Baird reportedly failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Baird in the side. Neither were injured. Baird was cited for failure to yield and charged with driving under suspension. Other charges are pending on prosecutor review.

GALLIPOLIS — Two young adults were charged with criminal damaging and trespassing after reportedly climbing on the bandstand in Gallipolis City Park Monday. Damages were reportedly sustained to the banister of the bandstand. Andrew Wiseman, 18, of Gallipolis, according to reports, is listed as one of the individuals in question. The other was under the age of 18.

