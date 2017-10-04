High above the Ohio

From high above the city streets, this aerial view shows Gallipolis sitting beside the Ohio River and neighboring Mason County, W.Va. on a calm, clear Wednesday morning. The comfortable, autumn weather is expected to continue Thursday which anticipates a little rain though the high is anticipated to be 82 and the low 60.

Dean Wright | Daily Tribune