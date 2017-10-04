Praying for the people

BIDWELL — Wednesday morning, some students and faculty met around the flag pole to pray.

An event locally sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), students across the country met early in the morning before school to publicly pray for fellow students, staff, schools, and their communities.

“This is ‘See you at the Pole.’ It’s just a little event where a couple of people at the school can gather in a circle and pray,” said Harrison Luckeydoo.“We do it mainly for the people. It’s a chance to gather and strengthen around our beliefs, which is in Jesus. It’s pretty good.”

“We do this because this is strengthening our school, even though there aren’t many people doing it,” said Sophie Branham, an FCA member. “It’s a way for us to go to others and help them.”

The belief and aim of this event is for participants to care for those around them through prayer; a spiritual practice of talking to God.

“I think praying around the flag pole is really important. It brings everyone together and helps us to better display our faith in school,” said Josie Jones, FCA member.

As the sponsoring group, FCA intends to share their hope through events like this.

“It’s a way for us to acknowledge our need and pray on behalf of this community and people that we love so well,” said Aaron Walker, FCA advisor. “It is simply an opportunity for students and staff to gather together and pray for our school, community, and nation.”

Students and some faculty at River Valley High School met outside before class started Wednesday to pray for their school and community. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/10/web1_DSC_02292017104104317957.jpg Students and some faculty at River Valley High School met outside before class started Wednesday to pray for their school and community. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Students gather around the flag pole

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

