City Commission discusses CDBG grant

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Administrator Karen Sprague attended the Gallipolis City Commission Tuesday evening to discuss ongoing community block development grant procedures to replace a culvert under Airport Road traffic lights replaced in June.

“I’d like to tell everybody here on the street light project and Airport Road that has really needed to be done for some time,” said Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene. “That is something we couldn’t even reach for until Karen came along and helped us.”

“Our project that we bid was a really good project (in 2016), a Gallipolis street light replacement,” said Sprague. “Our bid came in so low they wanted to add some more lights and you guys were agreeable to add additional money into it and we added two more intersections (to the planned replacements), the Walmart Eastern Avenue intersection and the Aldi’s Eastern Avenue intersection.”

Lights replaced included the intersection of Second Avenue and Pine Street, Second Avenue and State Street, Third Avenue and Pine Street and Fourth Avenue and Pine Street.

As part of interactions and dealings with American Electric Power to switch to LED lights in a move to save power, the local match was less to apply to the project. The original bid entered by West End Electric Company was around $27,500 while the project was expected to cost $32,500.

The CDBG grant is an ongoing annual application procedure and has been used for multiple count projects over the years. The city is still examining the culvert situation on Airport Road and the potential for replacing it as the area has been known to be a flooding problem. Sprague has spoken with the Gallia Engineer Brett Boothe about looking into permit procedures involved with construction and said the state is still in the midst of considering a grant agreement for the city’s proposed culvert replacement project.

The CDGB project grants program is one of the longest, continuously run programs with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It was started in 1974.

According to the program’s website, “The CDBG program works to ensure decent affordable housing, to provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities, and to create jobs through the expansion and retention of businesses. CDBG is an important tool for helping local governments tackle serious challenges facing their communities.”

Gallipolis City Commissioners gathered Tuesday evening to listen to ongoing deliberations regarding the community block development grant. From left to right, sit Commissioners Mike Fulks, Stephen Wallis, Roger Brandeberry and Matt Johnson. Not pictured: Tony Gallagher.