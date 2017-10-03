Students step up so others can sit down

MERCERVILLE — Members of the South Gallia High School Class of 2018 recently raised money and purchased a new bench and trash can for the exterior of their school building.

“We helped raise money and we decided as a class that it would be the best thing to do for the community to use,” said Hannah Shafer, historian of the class.

The bench and trash can were purchased last year and recently installed.

“We worked with the administration. Mr. Shamblin met with these kids and that’s what we came up, that’s what the school needed,” said Jeff Fowler, advisor to the class officers. “We hope other organizations will add to the outside furniture as time goes on.”

The money raised came from the efforts to fund prom activities. After prom there was an excess of funds so the class officers which was used to purchase the new furniture, which was about $1,000.

“To my knowledge this is the first time a class has purchased something for the new building,” said Fowler.

“A lot of the students will wait on their parents outside after school and sit on the ground. It’s a good way to help other students out,” said Riley Sanders. “The trash can is nice because it helps keep our campus clean and the school looking nice.”

