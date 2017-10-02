Art in the Village to be held Saturday

MIDDLEPORT — Art in the Village, the annual art show hosted by the Riverbend Arts Council, is set for Saturday, Oct. 7.

The show begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m., with lunch available beginning at 11 a.m. for a donation. Award presentation will begin at 3 p.m., including Best of Show and People’s Choice. The theme of this year’s show is “Transformation.” The winners of this year’s art show will have their artwork displayed at Farmer’s Bank in Pomeroy or Mason, for one month.

Guest Artist Melanie Quillen will be on hand to paint and answer questions throughout the day. Quillen won Best of Show in the 2016 Art in the Village art show. She works primarily with oils. In her Artist Statement, Quillen states that her art is “representational of the weaving and overlapping of various generations and periods of time, as well as the effects upon individuals.”

The day’s festivities will also include the Master Gardeners’ semi-annual plant exchange, which begins at 11. Bobbi Owen, art teacher at Meigs Elementary, will have kids’ art activities in a tent outside all day. Students from Wahama and Meigs Intermediate will also have artwork shown, along with various other organizations.

Meigs Industries, one of the many organizations participating in the art show, created a mural with the theme “Ocean of Color” to be displayed. Meigs Industries also took charge of packing the mystery boxes used in this year’s “Think Outside the Box” projects. These boxes are given to teams to create sculptures out of everyday items — transforming them from their original use into art meant to inspire conversation.

The Riverbend Art Council’s year does not end with the art show, however. Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts calls the Riverbend Arts Council building home. Most Fridays, the building is host to an open studio, which is open to the public and costs $5. The next Snack and Canvas event, hosted by Michelle Musser, will be held on October 23. November will see a demonstration of traditional Christmas cookies by Rick Warner and Jessica Wolf, the 18th, and the annual Talent Revue, directed by B.J. Kreseen, on the 24th. The Middleport Community Association will hold their Christmas Market on Dec. 2 in the RAC building.

For more information on the Riverbend Arts Council and the events it holds throughout the year, check out their Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/Riverbend-Arts-Council-161901707298911/.

By Jessica Marcum Special to OVP

Jessica Marcum is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

