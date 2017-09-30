Gallia deputies show support for breast cancer awareness

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has announced that deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be showing support for Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October. Champlin said, “Our deputies were provided with an opportunity to purchase a pink uniform badge and make a donation which will in turn be given to the American Cancer Society. For this donation, deputies will be approved to wear the pink uniform badge for the month of October. I believe it is important that we show our support to the survivors and people currently suffering from breast cancer. By doing this, not only can we show our support, but we can make a donation in hopes of helping someone in need.”

