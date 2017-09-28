Hannan Trace Beta ready for blingo, convention

MERCERVILLE — Hannan Trace Elementary School’s Beta Club students are preparing for the coming year’s state convention as well as their blingo event over the weekend which will fund the club’s activities.

Fourth and fifth grade teacher Janelle Hineman serves as the Beta Club advisor at the school as well as the language arts and social study teacher. The Hanna Trace Beta Club took home several awards in April of last school year at Ohio State Convention.

“Beta Club is not only those students who are bright but also those who have good character,” said Hineman. “This is our third year attending the state convention in Columbus held in April again this year.”

Currently, the Beta Club consist of 15 members who are all fifth graders inducted last year. At the end of the school year’s current nine weeks, the group will induct some fourth graders and potentially fifth graders.

“You can’t be mean to people and you have to have leadership characteristics,” said Emma Sanders, Beta Club president.

Emma Clary is the Ohio State Reporter for Beta Club for her age bracket. She ran for office last year and performed a skit in front of the children at the state convention and was elected. Kennedy Shamblin serves as the Hannan Trace Beta Club vice-president. Isabelle Johnson serves as the group’s secretary and Kaylee Ruiz serves as group treasurer.

Students responded that their favorite part of going to Beta Club was getting to attend the conventions and meeting new people.

The group will have Wildcat Blingo Night this Saturday with doors opening at 5 p.m. and games starting at 6 p.m. For tickets or to sponsor, individuals can call Mrs. Hineman at 740-256-6468. There will be pre-sale ticket drawings, special games and concessions. Students run the concessions and serve the public as the event runs. Sponsors are contacted to provide prizes and students create gift baskets. Proceeds help children attend convention as well as pay for membership fees as Beta Club is a national organization.

“We like to do community service, that’s our big thing,” said Hineman. “Whats our motto?”

Students responded, “Let us lead by serving others.”

At the 2017 convention competitions, students like Aubry Cox placed second in a color photography, Mollee Maynard placed second in both black and white photography and pastel drawing. Reid Shafer took first place in digital photography. Cheylan Fox took first in fiber art. Tanner Boothe took first in woodworking. Halli Angel took first in recycled art. Mollee Maynard took first in handmade jewelry. LillyAnn Bias took first in the wreath category. Mollee Maynard took first in sketching and Lillian Estep took first in painting.

In academic tests, Tori Triplett took third place in math. Margaret Pennington took second place in social studies. Isabella Johnson took second place in poetry. Emerika Eurelle took first place in language arts and Mollee Maynard took first place in science.

Hanna Trace Beta Club members placed second in the book battle group competition, second in quiz bowl, first in technology, first in the tower of power category, first in advertising and design, first in robotics and first in living literature. The club, participating as a whole, took first in group talent, songfest, banner, t-shirt and scrapbook competitions. The group also placed in the top ten at the national convention with its scrapbook and banner efforts and placed third at nationals with its t-shirt design by Madison Sommers.

Dean Wright can be reached at 7640-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Members of the Hannan Trace Beta Club members: Ayrlei Steinbeck, Sydni Hornsby, Reid Shafen, Emma Sanders, Halli Angel, Kennedy Shamblin, Zoey Brumfield, Emerika Eurell, Emma Clary, Aubry Cox, Hunter Wright, Alex Birchfield, Kaylee Ruiz, Madison Summers. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/09/web1_DSC_0718-2.jpg Members of the Hannan Trace Beta Club members: Ayrlei Steinbeck, Sydni Hornsby, Reid Shafen, Emma Sanders, Halli Angel, Kennedy Shamblin, Zoey Brumfield, Emerika Eurell, Emma Clary, Aubry Cox, Hunter Wright, Alex Birchfield, Kaylee Ruiz, Madison Summers.