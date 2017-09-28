$200,000 in economic development funds available

OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia County Commissioners announced Thursday that up to $200,000 in competitive grant funds are available for a second round of funding through the Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation (SOACDF) for projects in the SOACDF’s region.

Eligible companies may apply for up to 35 percent of total project costs up to $200,000 based upon number of full time jobs to be created.

“SOACDF is a regional partner and helps fund different economic development projects to create jobs,” said Gallia Economic Development Director Melissa Clark. “There are specific types of projects and industries they focus on…Businesses we’ve worked with before are Silver Bridge Coffee and GKN (Sinter Metals). They try to focus a lot on manufacturing. The businesses are outlined in the grant application. A lot of it is factory positions, those types of things. A lot of (SOACDF) grants focus on job creation and job retention. The group has been good to Gallia County in the past few years.”

Funds may be used for capital improvements, fixed assets or land acquisition where the end purpose is for manufacturing, logistics, distribution, agribusiness, food processing, warehousing or health care. Certain technology, research and development and innovation project types that foster job creation may also be considered.

Projects ineligible for funding include, but are not limited to, retail, lodging, restaurants, day care facilities, personal care business. SOACDF funds may not be used for operating expenses, working capital or debt reductions.

“The funding is competitive,” said Clark. “We compete against other counties in the region. That is our allotment though (the $200,000 max). One company could potentially utilize that whole chunk. It could be used for a few smaller projects and potentially divided up. There are around three or four different founds (of funding) but we didn’t have projects the first round. The second round is released the first of October. My office is kind of the hub before applications get sent off.”

Clark said she would work with businesses and guide them through the application process.

The complete application can be found at www.soacdf.net. Applications for Round 2 of SOACDF funding are due to Gallia County Economic Development by December 11, 2017. For additional information and application details contact Melissa Clark, Gallia County Economic Development Director at 740-446-4612 ext. 271 or mclark@gallianet.net