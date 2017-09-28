Homecoming at River Valley

BIDWELL — October 2 kicks off Homecoming Week at River Valley High School. Students will be celebrating Homecoming with Volley for the Cure, the Raider Parade, the Home Football Game, and a theme each day that students can participate in.

On October 3 the Raiders Volleyball Team will take on Athens for Volley for the Cure. The game is a pink out, so everyone that attends is encouraged to wear all pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During the game there will be a bake sale to raise funds for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Wednesday evening there will be the Raider Homecoming parade at 6 p.m. starting at the River Valley Middle School. Line up for the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Following directly after this there will be a powder puff football game in the stadium; $2 admission at the door.

Students can attend the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. The theme for this years dance is “Out of This World.” This and all Homecoming activities are sponsored by the RVHS Beta Club.

Throughout the week, students will have a new theme for the day. Each day they are encouraged to participate by dressing up according to the theme. Monday’s theme is Athletes versus Mathletes. Tuesday is Pink Out for the volleyball game. Wednesday will be Character Day. Thursday is Throwback and Decade Day. Friday will be Raider Day, showing support for River Valley the day of the homecoming game.

Homecoming Queen candidates this year are Rayanna Adkins, Jenna Burke, Kaylee Carter, Isabella Mershon, and Maddi Young. The crowning will happen during the pre-game activities at the football game Friday night.

Homecoming Queen candidates from left: Jenna Burke, Isabella Mershon, Maddi Young, Rayanna Adkins and Kaylee Carter. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/09/web1_rvhs-homecoming2017927154851876.jpg Homecoming Queen candidates from left: Jenna Burke, Isabella Mershon, Maddi Young, Rayanna Adkins and Kaylee Carter. Courtesy|Amy Stanley

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com.

