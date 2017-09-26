September Grand Jury indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, two counts of Escape, felonies of the third-degree; one count of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree; and one count of Complicity to Assault, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jamie L. Lambert, 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Complicity to Escape, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Escape, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Complicity to Assault, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree. Michelle Watkins, 34, of Thurman, one count of Escape, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Escape, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Complicity to Assault, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree. Brandice Kingsley, 28, of Thurman, one count of Escape, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Complicity to Assault, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree.

Steven D. Goody, 62, of Bidwell, three counts of Rape, felonies of the first-degree; and three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, felonies of the third-degree. Jamie L. Fortune, 23, of Southfield, Michigan, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the second-degree.

Keonta R. Wilkins, 22, of Detroit, Michigan, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the second-degree. Angela R. Shaver, 28, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Tonya L. Cochran, 42, of Bidwell, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Marzella Depasquale, 24, of Vinton, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Michelle Myers, 43, of Bidwell, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Alesha M. Brown, 23, of Coldwater, Michigan, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jason D. Fisher, 48, of Gallipolis, one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth-degree. Deaerre Smith, 29, of Akron, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Russell O. Gibson, 32, of Bidwell, one count of Disrupting Public Service, a felony of the fourth-degree. Anita C. Morrison, 41, of Gallipolis, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Michael W. Maynard, 63, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, one count of Passing Bad Checks, a felony of the fifth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

