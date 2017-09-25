Superheroes encourage Guiding Hand students

GALLIPOLIS — Batman and Wonder Woman took a trip to visit Guiding Hand School building to visit with students Monday afternoon after arriving in the Heroes-4-Higher Hope-Mobile, a street legal version of the Batmobile.

Heart of the Valley Head Start and Guiding Hand students both got to spend some time with the superhero pair and hear a message about anti-bullying and inclusion. The school was the 506th such visit for Batman in four years.

“Life is sometimes tough,” said Batman, “But tough days make me stronger. That means that every time we have a tough day we can get stronger inside and do great things for other people.”

Batman and Wonder Woman told the children they should repeat with them to never give up, always do the right thing, help others and don’t be a bully.

Heroes-4-Higher is an organization which began in Sept. 4, 2012. The inspiration of the idea came to fruition after the founder, John Buckland, returned home from Iraq as a firefighter with the Department of Defense. Upon returning home Buckland felt the the news was saturated with stories of youth in crisis. He decided he wanted to help make a difference with the trouble that youth face such as issues of bullying, drugs, broken homes and abuse of all types.

Buckland takes the mission personally as he says those were issues he faced himself while young. He says hero characters, especially Batman, along with extensive therapy and support, gave him the inspiration to overcome and then reach out to help others through their pain. He said he uses Batman to turn pain into personal empowerment and use that to help others overcome their pain. The mission of Heroes-4-Higher is to inspire children to “be the hero.” The organization does this by putting together high quality costumes with a message to make a powerful and authentic impact on children it serves.

Heroes-4-Higher Batman and Wonder Woman visit Guiding Hand School students and share message of inclusion, respect and doing the right thing. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/09/web1_DSC_0696.jpg Heroes-4-Higher Batman and Wonder Woman visit Guiding Hand School students and share message of inclusion, respect and doing the right thing. Dean Wright | Daily Tribune