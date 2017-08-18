August Gallia indictments include rape and murder

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in August and returned indictments for the following individuals among them charges of rape and murder.

Howard S. Jaques, 34, of Gallipolis, was indicted with five counts of Rape, felonies of the first-degree; two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, felonies of the third-degree; and one count of Public Indecency, a misdemeanor of the fourth-degree. James A. Drummond, 36, of Gallipolis, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of Murder, unclassified felonies; one count of Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the first-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Izail V. Drummond, 38, of Gallipolis, was indicted on one count of Murder, an unclassified felony; one count of Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the first-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

Further indictments listed:

Jessica M. Henry, 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Illegal Manufacturing of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first-degree; one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the second-degree; and two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the third-degree. Jacob I. Edmonds, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Illegal Manufacturing of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first-degree; one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the second-degree; and two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the third-degree. Randy Henry, 41, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., one count of Illegal Manufacturing of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first-degree; one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the second-degree; and two counts of Endangering Children, felonies of the third-degree. Alfred K. Cordell, III, 27, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Aaron A. Cordell, 27, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Tiffany L. Craycraft, 29, of Bidwell, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Lona M. Simpson, 34, of Pomeroy, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Elmer D. King, 58, of Thurman, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Amber N. Smith, 31, of Charleston, W.Va., one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jesse I. Smith, 38, of Charleston, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

Rebecca D. Hill, 28, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Daniel R. Morrison, 28, of Middleport, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brenton L. Glover, 31, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brett F. Curtis, 25, of Vinton, one count of Telecommunication Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. James D. Gillespie, 39, of Buffalo, W.Va., one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jordan W. Merry, 24, of Thurman, one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.