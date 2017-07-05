Bossard launches digital subscription service

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Library recently announced the public availability of thousands of movies, television shows, graphic novels, comics, music albums, and audiobooks, all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with Hoopla Digital and all one needs is a valid library card.

Patrons can download the free Hoopla Digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com to begin consuming thousands of titles including major Hollywood studio works, record companies and publishers. They are available to borrow for instant streaming or temporary downloading to smartphones, tablets and computers.

Hoopla Digital has a sign-up and and easy-to-use interface, says Library Director Debbie Saunders, so it’s easy to get to the listening and viewing experience. There is also no waiting to borrow popular movies, TV shows, albums, audiobooks, and comics and graphic novels. Hoopla Digital’s automatic return feature eliminates late fees.

To access the system on a mobile device, one will need to first download the free Hoopla Digital app from the App Store on an Android or IOS device. There is no need to download an app or extension for an internet browser.

Once the user has downloaded the app to a device or devices and clicked on the Hoopla Digital link, the user will be prompted to enter an e-mail address, a password of choice, library card number, and library card PIN. If a patron does not have a PIN or has forgotten what it is, he or she will need to visit the library in person to create a PIN or have the PIN reset. The system will validate that the patron is in good standing with the library (no overdue fines, fees, or blocks) so that he or she may begin to browse, borrow and consume the content.

Once a patron borrows a title on one device, it is automatically available via all devices with the Hoopla Digital app and via one’s PC web browsers. When using Hoopla, the user will be able to begin streaming the content immediately. Content can also be downloaded to view at a later time if one does not have access to internet service. Patrons are able to access borrowed content as often as desired during the checkout period and content can be returned at any time within the period.

Patrons will be allowed to borrow six items each month. Videos lends last for 72 hours, music lends for 7 days, digital books, audiobooks, comics and graphic novels lend for 21 days.

Saunders said, “The library’s most recent patron survey indicated patrons were interested in access to downloadable music. We also have a demand for graphic novels and comics. The Hoopla digital service will not only provide access to both music and comics, but also television, movies, ebooks and audiobooks. The library still provides content through the popular Ohio Digital Library as well. Digital content from Hoopla is available with no waiting and offers additional content not necessarily available through the Ohio Digital Library. I encourage patrons to take advantage of both of these resources, which each contain a diverse selection of digital content.”

Patrons should contact the library with any questions regarding this new service. They may also visit Hoopla Digital’s Youtube channel for videos that will show how to register and use this new service