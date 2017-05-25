ALDI store re-opens after renovations

GALLIPOLIS — ALDI of Gallipolis held is grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning to a stretch of folks several dozens of yards long, waiting for their chance to shop in the newly remodeled store.

In April, ALDI stores in the tri-state area began undergoing renovations as part of the company’s nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 US stores by 2020. In February, ALDI announced a $1.6 billion investment in its stores, with nearly $8 million dedicated to enhancing stores in the local market.

ALDI intended to remodel five stores in the region, with a goal of completing all remodels by the end of 2019. According to ALDI representatives, the new store look delivers on its customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more varied produce, dairy and bakery sections. Remodeled stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Tri-State area for 22 years, and we’re pleased to invest nearly $8 million in updating our local stores to better serve our existing and new customers,” said Sarah Brown, Springfield division vice president for ALDI. “We know there’s only one way to attract and keep fans: continually providing the highest-quality products, while staying true to what our competitors can’t match – everyday low prices.”

According to store representatives, ALDI offers a range of groceries at prices up to 50 percent less than the competitors. In the last few years, ALDI has added a number of new product lines that have quickly become customer favorites including a growing organic selection, USDA Choice meats, the liveGfree gluten-free product line, the SimplyNature line of products free from over 125 artificial ingredients and preservatives and the Never Any! line of meats free from antibiotics, added hormones and animal by-products. To serve customers and their families, ALDI carries a full line of baby products, Little Journey, which offers customers award-winning diapers, wipes, training pants, formula, organic food and snacks.

ALDI ensures its exclusive brands meet or exceed the national brands on taste and quality by conducting rigorous testing on all products, according to the company. Also, ALDI states it backs its quality claims with a double guarantee. If for any reason a customer doesn’t like an ALDI exclusive brand food, ALDI will give them their money back and replace the product.

ALDI says it saves customers money by cutting overhead costs through practices, such as its cart system. ALDI shoppers insert a quarter to release a cart from the corral and receive the quarter back upon the cart’s return. Other cost-saving practices include a smaller store footprint, open carton displays and encouraging customers to bring their own shopping bags.

By the end of 2018, the company aims to have nearly 2,000 ALDI stores serving 45 million customers each month from coast to coast. ALDI says it offers employees wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry. Part-time staff working at least 25 hours per week receive full health insurance benefits and dental coverage, and all ALDI employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.

ALDI held its grand re-opening ceremony Thursday morning in Gallipolis with customers lined up out the doors, ready for some shopping. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/05/web1_DSC_0984.jpg ALDI held its grand re-opening ceremony Thursday morning in Gallipolis with customers lined up out the doors, ready for some shopping. Dean Wright | Daily Tribune