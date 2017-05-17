Deputies investigating gunshot wound, alleged marijuana grow

DYESVILLE — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported gunshot wound to a man’s arm which led to the discovery of an alleged indoor marijuana grow.

In a news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported that his office received a phone call from the Athens County 911 at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday of a man who had arrived at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. The man resides in Meigs County.

Deputies responded to the hospital as well as to the victim’s residence in Dyesville to secure the scene. According to information received by hospital staff, the victim, Brian L. Woodgerd, age 59, of Dyesville Road, Pomeroy, had made statements upon his arrival there that he had found a handgun on his porch and the weapon had gone off, striking him in the right forearm. Deputies interviewed Woodgerd’s neighbor, who had brought him to the emergency room about the incident as well as hospital staff. Deputies were unable to interview Woodgerd at that time due to his medical treatment as he was admitted to the hospital for the injury.

Sgt. Curtis Jones responded to the residence to secure the scene until more information could be obtained as to what had happened. Upon arrival, Sgt. Jones found the residence door open and entered the residence to make sure no one else was inside that may have been injured. While inside, Sgt. Jones allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow. The residence was secured and a search warrant was obtained. Evidence seized reportedly included several marijuana plants as well as a quantity of packaged marijuana.

Sgt. Jones was unable to find any evidence of the shooting on the front porch where Woodgerd stated to hospital staff that he was injured at. The firearm that Woodgerd had stated to hospital staff that he had shot himself with was not located at the residence either.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

