OVB receives Ohio Friend of 4-H award

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County 4-H was well represented at this year’s Ohio 4-H Conference. Extension Educator Michelle Stumbo was in attendance with five outstanding Volunteers. Participants attended classes taught by professionals, volunteers, and teens from across the state, and plan to bring back ideas to our county.

One of our supporters, Ohio Valley Bank, received an Ohio Friend of 4-H award for their continuing efforts to help the program improve lives in the Ohio counties with branch offices. Representing Ohio Valley Bank on stage were Larry Miller, Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Smith, Chairman of the Board. Fourteen members of the OVB family came to celebrate the award, which continues to show their dedication to the program. This award is sponsored by Frederick and Kathryn Pepple of Wapakoneta.

Ohio Valley Bank’s website says, “The mission of Ohio Valley Bank is clear: Community First!” The Bank and its employees prove this in their communities on a daily basis. In counties with a branch office, the Bank is a valued sponsor and avid supporter of 4-H and Extension programs. Their most visible program is the Ohio Valley Bank Scholarship. The program started in 1986 as a way to reward outstanding 4-H members over the course of their college careers. In a letter of support for the award, retired Gallia County Extension Educator Fred Deel stated, “To date, over 200 4-H members have received these scholarships. This program alone has provided a commitment of over $400,000 to support the education of future leaders in our communities. These recipients have become doctors, lawyers, teachers, bankers, therapists, counselors, and professionals in other fields that are serving in leadership roles, helping our communities grow.”

In addition to the OVB Scholarship, the bank is an active supporter of our 4-H programs. They are among the largest buyers at County Fairs, ensuring that all youth get a fair price for their animals. Support has also been given for 4-H awards programs, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Camp scholarships and Showmanship contests. They can be called upon to support special programs, including building projects. Some of these have included the newly renovated Ohio Valley Bank Cattle Barn at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, a recent pledge to help build a new dairy cattle barn at the Meigs County Fairgrounds and a large donation to help Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp complete a campaign for facility roof improvements.

We are happy to be able to recognize Ohio Valley Bank for their support. 4-H is a community effort and we are lucky to have so many wonderful supporters of our local programs. If you would like to join OVB in supporting programs to develop tomorrow’s leaders, please contact your local Extension Office.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. In 2016, 444,900 individual youth participated in traditional 4-H clubs, camps and school enrichment programs, and in other group educational activities. Ohio has more than 22,000 active 4-H volunteers.

Submitted by Michell Stumbo, 4-H Youth Development, Extension Educator and County Director, Meigs County OSU Extension.