St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Festival and Parade scenes

These volunteers with the Friends of Gallia County Animals set up a unique kissing booth at Saturday’s cultural festival. Only a small donation to kiss (or be kissed by) this Beagle, with proceeds going to the non-profit which can be found on Facebook.

Where else can the Ghostbusters and Jack Sparrow be present at the same time without there being trouble? The cultural festival, of course. These Ghostbusters are from the West Virginia Ghostbusters Chapter and raise money for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. If you missed them, they will be back for September’s Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Jack Sparrow said he was from Oak Hill.

The Girl Scouts and Brownies of Troop 201, remind parade goers to not forget the cookies.

A parade wouldn’t be complete without the Gallipolis Shrine Club, members pictured here. The group raises money to benefit children in Shriners Hospitals.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin stops along the parade route to greet citizens.

Members of the Gallipolis VFW Post #4464 lead Saturday’s parade and present the colors.

What’s a St. Patrick’s Day Parade without a little green? Here, 4-H members brave the weather to show off their true colors.