Smith applauds increasing access to summer meal programs

COLUMBUS — State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) yesterday applauded the Ohio House’s passage of legislation that permits non-profit organizations to operate summer food programs in a school facility.

House Bill 80 was joint sponsored by Representatives Sarah LaTourette (R-Chesterland) and Kent Smith (D-Euclid).

House Bill 80 would permit a school district that opts out of offering summer food services to allow a summer food service program sponsor to utilize its facilities, with the approval of their local district board. The bill seeks to increase access to meal programs for students who are typically eligible for free breakfast or lunch during the school year. Many school districts throughout the state are forced to opt out of this service due to financial restraints.

Under the legislation, school districts would be able to charge an appropriate fee for the use of the facilities and related services. The food service program providers would be required to have insurance and be pre-approved.

“Many children in our communities struggle with hunger and HB 80 will make it easier to feed them during their summer break,” said Smith. “This bill allows for our school facilities to be leveraged to serve the community.”

House Bill 80 now awaits further consideration by the Ohio Senate.

