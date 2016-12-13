Miller sentenced in murder of wife

GALLIPOLIS — A Bidwell man was sentenced Tuesday morning to an indefinite term of prison for 16 years to life for the shooting of his estranged wife.

Charles Miller, 39, would have had an indefinite term of 15 years to life had a firearm not been involved in the crime, according to Gallia Prosecutor Jeff Adkins. Miller ultimately pleaded guilty to the crime of homicide, after a plea arrangement which dropped his previous evasion charge.

According to complaint records, deputies were dispatched late September to the Porter Road area in Gallia County after receiving a report that a man named “Charlie” had a gun and was going to shoot the caller’s friend, “Sarah.” Law enforcement arrived at 971 Porter Road and located the victim, Sarah Miller, 46, dead with a gunshot wound to her head in the residence’s yard. Charles Miller was nowhere to be found, police said.

Witnesses reported Charles fled the scene after the shooting in a green Chevrolet Cavalier.

The Gallia County 911 Center received phone calls from two individuals reporting Charles Miller told them he had shot or killed his wife.

Charles Miller was eventually taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit and subsequent crash. Deputies recovered a loaded .22-caliber handgun at the scene of the crash. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation interviewed Charles Miller on a Monday and he reportedly said he was in possession of a single-action handgun when he contacted Sarah Miller on a Sunday evening. Charles Miller allegedly admitted to cocking the gun before shooting Sarah Miller during the middle of an argument. Reports also say that Charles Miller allegedly admitted to telling the victim he was going to shoot her before doing so.

Records further report that Charles Miller’s vehicle was discovered in the area of State Route 160 and Swango Road in Springfield Township before the pursuit began. A deputy in full uniform with a marked vehicle and lights on, pulled in front of Charles Miller’s vehicle on State Route 160. The deputy exited his vehicle and ordered Charles Miller to do the same. Charles Miller reportedly accelerated and swerved around the sheriff’s officer’s cruiser and led deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Springfield and Addison townships.

Vehicle speeds topped around 95 mph, according to police reports. Traffic was considered moderate to high on State Route 160, Porter Road and State Route 554 and light to moderate on Bulaville Pike, Greentree Road and Oil Hollow Road. Charles Miller eventually crashed on Oil Hollow Road. Deputies recovered a handgun from his car before taking him into custody.

“We want to thank the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Detectives Chris Gruber and Brady Curry for their good work in this case,” said Adkins. “We also want to extend our deepest sympathy to the families for the tragic circumstances which occurred here. We tried to make sure that justice was done.”

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Miller http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/12/web1_Miller-1.jpg Miller