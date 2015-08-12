‘Little Mermaid’ takes stage Aug. 22-23

GALLIPOLIS — Journey under the sea with the French Art Colony’s Riverby Theatre Guild production of “The Little Mermaid” on Aug. 22-23 at the St. Peters Episcopal Church, 541 2nd Ave., Gallipolis.

Written by Katherine Schultz Miller, “The Little Mermaid” play tells the tale of Annabelle, a mermaid princess who rescues a prince and makes a bargain with an evil queen to become human, defying King Neptune’s wishes. The twists and turns end up in a “happily ever after” to please audiences young and old alike.

The production is cast with 19 area actors, many of them youth performers playing multiple roles. The production uses creative costumes, sets, props and puppetry to bring the tale to life.

Performances will be 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 22, and 3 p.m. Aug. 23. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Seating is general admission. Tickets may be purchased at the door, as supplies last. Advance reservations may be made by calling the French Art Colony, Tuesday-Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 740-446-3834. All reservations must be claimed no less than 15 minutes prior to show time, otherwise held seats will be sold.

This production of “The Little Mermaid” is sponsored by The French Art Colony, The Wolf 93.1, Big Country 99.5, and The Ohio Arts Council. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund the organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.