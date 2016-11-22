Is a hysterectomy necessary?

There are two types of common surgeries performed on women in the United States daily: the cesarean section and the hysterectomy. While a hysterectomy is safe and low-risk, it’s important to know that it’s typically only recommended when a woman is having specific issues. If a woman is at risk or suffering from an invasive cancer that may put her life in jeopardy, a bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy may be necessary.

Salpingo-oophorectomy refers to removal of the fallopian tubes as well as the ovaries. This can also be done at the time of a hysterectomy if there is an indication. Recent studies have shown that this type of surgery will decrease the risks of ovarian cancer in women who have risk factors. The American Cancer Society estimates that over 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year. And though it’s the fifth in cancer deaths among women, the risk of getting this type of cancer is about 1 in 70. That’s why not every woman is in need of a bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy.

At Pleasant Valley Hospital, we take our role seriously as we strive to keep this community healthy and strong. We’ll provide you with the right facts and recommendations so you can make an informed decision about your reproductive health — and the decision that’s also right for your family.

To learn more about the comprehensive Obstetric and Gynecologic care PVH offers to women of all ages, contact us at 304-857-6503.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/11/web1_11.23-PPR-Fria.jpg