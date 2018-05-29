Miller to begin fellowship

GALLIPOLIS — In June 2017, Dr. Miller completed a four-year residency in general pathology with the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Ky.

She then began a one year fellowship in cytology at the University of South Carolina, Charleston, S.C. In August 2017, the American Board of Pathology notified her that, following examinations, she was certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. On July 1, 2018, Miller will begin another one-year fellowship in another area of pathology with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Miller has traveled China and Ireland to give presentations on cancer of the breast and infantile necrosis. In addition, she has presented cases to conferences in Baltimore, M.D., Chicago, Ill., and Nasvhille, Tenn.

Miller is a graduate of Ohio Valley Christian School, Gallipolis, the Ohio State University and Ohio University Medical School.