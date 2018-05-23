Caregiver workshop set

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Area Agency on Aging District 7 is offering a workshop for caregivers. Live in Gallia County or surrounding communities? Are you a family caregiver looking for some educational tools to help you in your caregiving role?

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a free educational series sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) that is designed to provide you with the tools to take care of yourself while caring for a relative or friend. It is available to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions, and locate helpful resources.

Classes consist of six sessions held once a week. Two experienced class leaders conduct the classes and provide interactive lessons, discussions, and brainstorming to help caregivers take the tools presented and place them in action. Attendees will receive a free book, “The Caregiver Helpbook,” developed specifically for the class that covers topics such as hiring in-home help, helping those with memory issues, making legal and financial decisions, and understanding depression.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” will give you the tools to help you reduce stress, communicate effectively with other family members, your doctor, and paid help, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions, and set goals and problemsolve.

Pre-registration for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is required by calling the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 22284 or 22247, or e-mailing info@aaa7.org. The classes will be held in in Gallia County beginning on June 6th and will meet each Wednesday until July 18th. Classes will be held at Bossard Memorial Library, located at 7 Spruce Street in Gallipolis. Please register by May 30th.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home consultation at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.