Peck named asssitant vice president

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank President and CEO Tom Wiseman recently announced the promotion of Stephenie L. Peck to Assistant Vice President, Regional Branch Administrator.

Wiseman commented, “Stephenie has worked her way up through the ranks of the company. There’s little doubt that her humble start as a part-time telephone operator in the basement of the Main Office gave her a solid foundation for delivering best-in-class customer service. She has fulfilled the role of trusted advisor and community banker for our deposit customers for over twenty years. Her experience and highly developed work ethic make her a perfect fit for the role of officer.”

Peck began her career at Ohio Valley Bank in 1997. She is a graduate of Southwestern High School and currently resides in Patriot, Ohio. In 2012, she received Ohio Valley Bank’s highest honor, the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence.

Peck’s most recent position has been as Branch Operations Manager of the Ohio Valley Bank Jackson Office. With this promotion, she will be relocating her office to the Main Office-Mini Bank campus, but customers can still expect to see Stephenie in the bank branches from time to time.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia.

