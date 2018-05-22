Retired Teachers Association meeting

GALLIPOLIS —The Gallia County Retired Teachers met April 12 at the Quality Inn in Gallipolis.

The meeting was called to order by President Ollie Paxton Tipple. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Dallie Forgey and the blessing was given by Henry Dillon. Table decorations were provided by Nancy Hood with Debbie Walker’s assistance. Thirty-two members and two guests enjoyed lunch.

March and April birthdays recognized: Dallie Forgey, Debbie Walker and Patricia Young. “Thinking of you” cards will be sent to Fannie Metcalf and Judy Burdell. Sympathy cards will be sent to the Tipple family and the family of Jean Cassidy.

Donations were accepted for the Scholarship fund and the Snack Pack Program.

Minutes for the February meeting were included in last issue of “The Slate.” A motion to accept the minutes was made by Donna DeWitt and Patricia Young seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Jack James gave the treasurer’s report. Marlene Hoffman made the motion to approve the report and Dallie Forgey seconded it. Motion carried.

Karen Cornell displayed a quilt made by Gallia County teachers and students in the 1980’s. Charlotte Miller, a retired Gallia County teacher, had purchased the quilt and is donating it back to the Gallia County Retired Teachers to use as a fund raiser. There was much discussion on what would be the best way to draw for, or auction, the quilt and how best to share this with county teachers and students. The discussion was tabled until the June meeting.

Julie Dragoo shared a baby quilt made by the quilting ladies of Northup Baptist church. This is a volunteer program called Touching Little Lives. It is based out of Groveport. Several volunteers gather each Thursday and make these quilts to be given to area hospitals for their preemie units. The batting is provided but other needed supplies are purchased from donations. Julie encouraged anyone to come and join the group for this worthy project. Jane Ann Slagle made a motion to give the group $50 toward the purchase of supplies. Marlene Hoffman seconded the motion. Motion carried. Treasurer Jack James provided Julie with a check.

Ollie recognized Ellen Schopis as she was attending her last meeting. She has lived in Gallia County since 1956 and retired from Gallipolis City Schools. Ellen has been a diligent member of the calling tree committee for several years. She and her husband are relocating to the Columbus area to be near their children. We wish her all the best in their new location.

President Tipple introduced Jim Morrison and his associate Darren Clark. They were the guest speakers for the afternoon program. They began by thanking members for their years of service and dedication to the teaching profession. Their program dealt with financial planning. They gave members information on arrangements they might consider as they retire or continue to plan investments for the future. They apprised members of current arrangements and ways to safeguard investments. They were able to answer many questions from those present.

The next meeting will be on June 7 at the First Baptist Church in Gallipolis. This meeting is a week earlier than the normal meeting date due to a conflict at the church.

Members will be hosting our scholarship winners and celebrating any new retirees. It is a pot luck meal so plan dishes accordingly.

Marlene Hoffman made the motion to adjourn and Debbie Rhodes seconded the motion. Motion carried.

2018 Meeting Schedule is as follows: June 7-First Baptist Church/Potluck; Aug. 9-Bob Evans Farms; Oct. 11-Bossard Library; and, Dec. 6-Vinton Baptist Church.

Door prize winners were: Patsy Schuldt, Patricia Young, Debbie Rhodes, Marlene Hoffman, Donna DeWitt, Lynn Arnott, Doris Lanham, Nancy Hood and Ollie Tipple

Members and guests attending were: Lynn Arnott, Lois Carter, Karen Cornell, Dottie Craig, Donna DeWitt, Henry Dillon, Pat Dillon, Julie Dragoo, Glenn Graham, Jackie Graham, Marlene Hoffman, Joan Hudak, Jack James, Doris Lanham, Jean Meek, Debbie North, Ollie Paxton, Bob Powell, Vicki Powell, Debbie Rhodes, Nancy Hood, Sue Ruff, Ellen Schopis, Patsy Schuldt, Cheryl Sheard, Ruth Snyder, Debbie Walker, Janet Wetherholt, Patricia Young, Jane Ann Slagle, Dallie Forgey, Vickie Rowe and guests, Jim Morrison and Darren Clark.