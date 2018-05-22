South Gallia announces ‘students of the quarter’

Students of the Quarter at South Gallia Middle/High School for the fourth Nine Weeks. Back row from left: Joseph Mandeville, Ty Walters, Christopher Holley, Greg Davis, and Erin Evans. Front row from left: Reece Butler, Payten Halley, and Mollee Maynard. Not pictured: Courtney Shaw.

Students of the Quarter at South Gallia Middle/High School for the fourth Nine Weeks. Back row from left: Joseph Mandeville, Ty Walters, Christopher Holley, Greg Davis, and Erin Evans. Front row from left: Reece Butler, Payten Halley, and Mollee Maynard. Not pictured: Courtney Shaw. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_IMG_8552.jpg Students of the Quarter at South Gallia Middle/High School for the fourth Nine Weeks. Back row from left: Joseph Mandeville, Ty Walters, Christopher Holley, Greg Davis, and Erin Evans. Front row from left: Reece Butler, Payten Halley, and Mollee Maynard. Not pictured: Courtney Shaw. Courtesy|Linda Donohue