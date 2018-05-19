Posted on by

Skilled Nursing Care Week


Commissioner Brent Saunders serves a proclamation at Holzer Senior Care recently recognizing National Skilled Nursing Care Week in honor of seniors and individuals of any age with disabilities receiving skilled nursing care throughout centers in Gallia County. The week is recognized from May 13 to 19.

Commissioner Brent Saunders serves a proclamation at Holzer Senior Care recently recognizing National Skilled Nursing Care Week in honor of seniors and individuals of any age with disabilities receiving skilled nursing care throughout centers in Gallia County. The week is recognized from May 13 to 19.


Dean Wright | OVP

Commissioner Brent Saunders serves a proclamation at Holzer Senior Care recently recognizing National Skilled Nursing Care Week in honor of seniors and individuals of any age with disabilities receiving skilled nursing care throughout centers in Gallia County. The week is recognized from May 13 to 19.

Commissioner Brent Saunders serves a proclamation at Holzer Senior Care recently recognizing National Skilled Nursing Care Week in honor of seniors and individuals of any age with disabilities receiving skilled nursing care throughout centers in Gallia County. The week is recognized from May 13 to 19.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_Nursingweek.jpgCommissioner Brent Saunders serves a proclamation at Holzer Senior Care recently recognizing National Skilled Nursing Care Week in honor of seniors and individuals of any age with disabilities receiving skilled nursing care throughout centers in Gallia County. The week is recognized from May 13 to 19. Dean Wright | OVP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU