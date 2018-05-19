South Gallia students learn architecture

Students in the AFNR class spent the term working on a scale model of a ranch style house. The students had to learn the terminology of the components then cut all of the pieces to fit using miniature tools and blueprints. The house has all of the components of a full size home on a scale of 1 inch equals 1 foot. The class estimates they had about 200 man hours invested in the project. Pictured are Shawn Ward, Ty Walters and Bladen Ebersole. The AFNR class is part of the Vocational Agriculture program at South Gallia taught by Mr. Dave Pope​

