Belles and Beaus Square Dance club graduates new students

CHESHIRE — The Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club recently graduated this year’s students at the Gavin Employees Clubhouse in Cheshire, Ohio.

According to the group, “after an evening of fun, dancing, and food, the students received their certificates and are encouraged to attend the area dances to meet some of the most friendly people in world.”

Western Square dancing is danced the same all over the world — England, France, Japan. The club will start lessons around the first part of September in Cheshire. Contact any member or call 740-446-4213 in Gallipolis, 304-675-3275 in Point Pleasant, 740-517-6585 in Pomeroy, 740-592-5668 in Athens.