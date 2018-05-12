OVCA offering free week of camp

POMEROY — As part of Ohio Valley Christian Academy’s 50th anniversary OVCA is offering any camper age student who has never attended camp at OVCA a week’s camp free this summer.

According to OVCA “if you or a friend or both have never attended OVCA as a camper you or your friend(s) may enjoy a free week of camp. If you are a past OVCA camper please bring a friend with you this year and treat them to a free week of camp. Please check the age group schedule and plan to take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

First Chance Camp (entering grades 1-2), June 7-8; Senior high/adventure camp (entering grades 10-12 and recent graduates), June 10-15; Day Camp (pre-k and kindergarten), June 16; Junior High (entering grades 7-9), June 17-22; Junior (entering grades 5-6), June 24-29; Middler (entering grades 3-4), July 8-13.

“Please use this opportunity for your young people to attend a Christian Camp. One week of Christian Camp is equivalent to a whole year of Sunday School Classes,” a press release from OVCA stated.

On exception is for the senior high camp. If the camper wishes to take part in a day of white water rafting there is a fee of $100. Senior high campers not wishing to white water will have a different adventure experience at no cost.

For more information please call the camp at 992-5353 or 992-6073. You can also get more information and register for camp at the camp kick off May 20. Also be sure to ask about low cost swimming lessons with all proceeds going to the camp.