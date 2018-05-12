Graham MAC Pitcher of Week

OXFORD — According to miamiredhawks.com, “Gus Graham, senior at Miami University, was lights out in leading Miami to a series-clinching win over rival Ohio University recently. He went all nine innings for the Redhawks, his second-straight complete game. The Gallipolis native allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out a career-high 11 and walking none. After allowing a solo homer in the first inning, Graham went on to retire the next 20 batters and put forth seven innings in which he set the side down in order. The Bobcats went 3 for 30 (.100) against him as he cruised to another win, improving his record to 4-0 on the year.”

Submitted by Nancy Graham.