Guiding Hand Preschool recognized

GALLIPOLIS — In recognition of a commitment to quality and an ongoing dedication to the learning and development of children, Guiding Hand Preschool has received a Five-Star Step Up To Quality Award from the state of Ohio.

Step Up To Quality is Ohio’s rating system for learning and development programs. Participating programs can earn a one to five-star rating. In addition to meeting all standards of a four-star rating, programs with five stars may also have lower staff to child ratios, use child assessment results to plan activities that best support learning and development goals for each child, share assessment results and create goals for children, develop plans to support children as they transition to a new classroom or educational setting, work with other organizations or businesses within the community to support children and their families, have an active and organized parent volunteer group, use input from families and community partners’ inform the program’s continuous improvement process, and have accreditation by an approved organization.

“Guiding Hand Preschool is proud to be a five-star program,” said Suzanne Eachus, director of Guiding Hand School. “We know that children have approximately 1,892 days from birth until school starts, and every day matters. It is important to us that children develop their self-confidence, social and emotional skills, and a love of learning.”

Research confirms that the first five years of a child’s life has a direct impact on how children develop emotional well-being, in addition to, learning and social skills. For these reasons, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Department of Education are committed to improving early childhood opportunities for all children in the state. To learn more, visit www.earlychildhoodohio.org.