Vinton Beta returns with awards

COLUMBUS — The Vinton Elementary Beta Club recently attended Ohio’s Junior Beta Convention. The convention was held in Columbus on April 16. The club has 26 members and 24 qualified to attend convention.

Club members worked for several months preparing for the various convention activities and competitions. All of their practice and dedication paid off, because the club brought home multiple awards.

2018 Junior Beta Convention Results

Individual Competitions

Language Arts: Kirsten Campbell – 3rd place, Math: Kylie Denney – 3rd place ,Science: Abby Kirk – 2nd place, Social Studies: Nicolas Casey – 3rd place, Speech: Haylee Eblin -2nd place, Essay: Kirsten Campbell-1st place, Poetry: Kallie Burger-2nd place, Talent-Alexia Fitzwater – 1st place.

Visual Arts

Black/White Photography: Abby Kirk-2nd place, Painting: Madison Jones – 1st place, Woodworking: Gary Truance – 3rd place, Recyclable Art: Kallie Burger – 2nd place, T-Shirt Design: Brendan Clagg – 3rd place, Spotlight the Club-Jordyn Barrett and Josie Ramey – 1st place

Team Competitions

Quiz Bowl- Haylee Eblin, Gracie Marcum, Bryleigh Saxon, and Katie Maynard- 2nd place, Book Battle – Sydney Hammond, Jordyn Barrett, Josie Ramey, and Madison Jones -1st place, Tower of Power – Michael Lawson, Carlito Long, Kaleb Rapp, Carson Hollanbaugh, and Gary Truance- 2nd place, Advertising and Design- Brendan Clagg, Evan Richardson, Madison Jones, and Keerstin Shaver – 1st place