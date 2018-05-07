Awarded for safety in workplace

OHIO VALLEY — Sixteen employers in the Ohio Valley area have earned recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for reaching a year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers received BWC’s 100 Percent Award during the Southeastern Ohio Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.

“When speaking with employers, I encourage them to elevate safety as a core value within their organization,” said Dr. Abe Al-Tarawneh, chief of BWC’s division of safety and hygiene. “That’s just what these employers are doing as participants in BWC’s one-of-a-kind Safety Council Program. As award recipients, they exemplify the positive results that can follow.”

Local employers recognized with the the 100 Percent Award include: A.J. Stockmeister, Inc., City of Jackson, Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library, GKN Sinter Metals LLC, H & H Industries, Inc., Jenkins Memorial, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Medical Shoppe Inc., Meigs Local School District, Norris Northrup Dodge, Inc., Ohio Valley Supermarkets, Inc., Ron Evans Enterprises LLC, SFS Truck Sales, Stockmeister Enterprises Inc., University of Rio Grande, Village of Gallipolis.

Recipients of the 100 Percent Award are among 24 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories:

The Special Award for Safety recognizes employers with at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury resulting in a day or more away from work.

The Group Award for Safety recognizes employers with the lowest incident rate within their business/industry type; The Achievement Award recognizes employers that reduced incident rates from the previous year by 25-percent or more.

The Southeastern Ohio Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.