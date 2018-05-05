Gallia declares ‘National Economic Week’

The Gallia County Commissioners presented a proclamation Thursday morning to Melissa Clark, Gallia County Economic Development Director, recognizing May 7 – 12, 2018 as “National Economic Development Week” in Gallia County. From left to right stand Commissioner Brent Saunders, Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Economic Development Director Melissa Clark, Commissioner David Smith, County Administrator Karen Sprague, and Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn. Gallia County Economic Development assists with the needs of the business community through services such as business and job retention efforts, site location assistance, business development, infrastructure development and workforce development. Clark thanked the commissioners for their work.

The Gallia County Commissioners presented a proclamation Thursday morning to Melissa Clark, Gallia County Economic Development Director, recognizing May 7 – 12, 2018 as “National Economic Development Week” in Gallia County. From left to right stand Commissioner Brent Saunders, Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Economic Development Director Melissa Clark, Commissioner David Smith, County Administrator Karen Sprague, and Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn. Gallia County Economic Development assists with the needs of the business community through services such as business and job retention efforts, site location assistance, business development, infrastructure development and workforce development. Clark thanked the commissioners for their work. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_Gallia-County-Economic-Development-Week-Proclamation.jpg The Gallia County Commissioners presented a proclamation Thursday morning to Melissa Clark, Gallia County Economic Development Director, recognizing May 7 – 12, 2018 as “National Economic Development Week” in Gallia County. From left to right stand Commissioner Brent Saunders, Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Economic Development Director Melissa Clark, Commissioner David Smith, County Administrator Karen Sprague, and Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn. Gallia County Economic Development assists with the needs of the business community through services such as business and job retention efforts, site location assistance, business development, infrastructure development and workforce development. Clark thanked the commissioners for their work. Courtesy photo