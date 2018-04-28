Rio Hosts Research and Scholarship Exhibition

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College hosted the fourth annual RISE event last week in the John Berry Fine Arts Center.

RISE is a research and scholarship exhibition day for undergraduates to present projects they have worked on throughout the academic year. Dr. Chad Duncan, assistant professor of psychology and RISE committee chair, said the event includes something for everyone to enjoy from panel discussions and poster presentations to music and theater performances.

“We have so much scholarship and research going on here at Rio that adds to the high quality of education our students are receiving. This is a day to honor our students and show off all of their hard work. RISE is a chance to see the level of high quality work they are producing across campus,” Duncan said. “Almost every department on campus is represented at RISE. This has been our largest event so far. We have more student projects and presentations as well as more opportunities for our administrators and boards of trustees to get involved. We also have more awards to present after the event. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to see what other departments are doing in research and scholarship.”

RISE is an opportunity for students to learn to present research and scholarship to prepare for their fields of study. To add to the fun of the day, faculty, staff and members of the boards of trustees judge the projects for several prizes awarded at the end of the day. Rio President Dr. Michelle Johnston, who was one of the day’s judges, said she enjoyed seeing the wide variety of unique research exhibitions students have been completing throughout the year.

“I’m extremely impressed by the work of our students at this year’s RISE event. The incredible level of talent, ability and inquiry made it difficult to choose the award winners,” Johnston said. “I am so proud of all of these students and the phenomenal research being done here at Rio. These creative and innovative projects show that our students are excited to learn and will have incredibly bright futures in their career fields.”

Students spend long hours completing research for their classes. RISE offers the students another opportunity to present their accomplishments to a larger audience. Student Senate President Kaylynn Bell presented her project, “ACL Grafts: The Best Fit for You,” with classmate Chelsy Slone to explain how different muscle graft options work best for different people and injuries to replace a torn ACL. Bell, a junior sports and exercise science major from Hillsboro, Ohio, said she enjoyed sharing her project with faculty, staff and students from other departments and getting to see other students’ work as well.

“I think this is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our work outside of our classes, and it’s rewarding for us because we’ve all worked so hard on our research. I’m glad Chelsy and I had the chance to display our work at RISE,” Bell said. “This is a great way for other departments to give each other a little preview of what we do in the classroom. RISE keeps getting bigger and adding more opportunities for students each year. It’s great to see it expanding so much from the first year, and I hope it continues to grow next year.”

Duncan said he hopes to see even more excellent research presented at RISE throughout the upcoming years.