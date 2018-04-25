MU’s Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame inductees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business Advisory Board has voted four highly successful business leaders into the college’s Hall of Fame.

The 2018 Hall of Fame inductees are Greg Burton, Jim Datin, Joe Holley and Steve Roberts.

Greg Burton has been executive chair of Motorists Insurance Group since its affiliation with BrickStreet Mutual, which closed in April 2017. Burton became BrickStreet’s chief executive officer and president when the company launched in 2006. In May 2015, he became chief executive officer – a position he held until April 2017. He also continues to serve on the BrickStreet board of directors as executive chair. He holds an M.B.A. from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor’s degree in business, with a concentration in management and marketing, from the University of Charleston.

Jim Datin is currently president and chief executive officer of BioAgilytix, a leading global bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) that supports the development of novel therapeutic biologics and biosimilars. With laboratory locations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix specializes in large molecule bioanalysis to provide critical insight into the safety and efficacy of biotherapeutic drug candidates throughout the clinical trial process. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University, his M.B.A. from University of New Haven, and attended the Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Joe Holley is a licensed CPA in West Virginia and co-owner and executive vice president at JABO Supply Corporation. He graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1970. Holley completed postgraduate studies at Marshall, West Virginia University and the University of Charleston. In addition to serving as chair emeritus of the West Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, he is a current member of the IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Panel and a member of the Lewis College of Business Advisory Board.

Steve Roberts is president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, a statewide organization that seeks greater prosperity and a higher standard of living for West Virginians. The Chamber is the voice of business throughout the state and was recently voted the number one Chamber of Commerce in the United States by the American Chamber of Commerce Executives. Additionally, the West Virginia Chamber has been recognized for achieving the highest market share and largest new member growth in the nation.

The Lewis College of Business 2018 induction ceremony will take place this evening beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The induction ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Some tickets, which cost $300 apiece, are still available. For more information, call Molly Robertson at 304-696-2316.

“This ceremony is an acknowledgement of success in the inductees’ professional careers for at least 25 years, contributions to the college and university, and a display of the highest moral character and reputation,” said Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college.

To learn more about the Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame, visit http://www.marshall.edu/cob/hall-of-fame/.

Article submitted by Marshall University’s Office of Communications.