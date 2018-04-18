OVB to host seminar on identity theft

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Unfortunately identity theft is one of the most common crimes. It is so common, in fact, that most people will be affected by some form of identity theft at least once in their lives. However, the more knowledgeable we are on identity theft, the better we can be prepared to prevent it.

On Monday, April 23, Ohio Valley Bank will host a free, public seminar on identity theft at the Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Riverside Room. OVB Financial Literacy Leader Hope Roush will discuss types of identity thefts and scams. While all age groups can be a target, identity theft and scams typically strike senior citizens. Roush will be using materials from the American Bankers Association’s Safe Banking for Seniors program.

“Safe Banking for Seniors provides a detailed look at identity theft as well as scams. While this program is intended for senior citizens, I have found that the information is relevant to all ages,” Roush said.

OVB Vice President and Senior Compliance Officer Daniel Roush will also be on hand to discuss how banks safeguard and protect customer information as well as policies in place to help customers who have been victims of identity theft.

“Personal responsibility is essential when it comes to protecting yourself against fraud and identity theft. I hope to provide insight on how to not become a victim of identity theft. I also hope this seminar will educate others on what they can do if they are a victim of fraud,” Roush said.

OVB will host two other seminars at the library this summer: First Time Homebuyers, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20 and Credit Scores, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27. Additional details about these events will be available soon. For more information, contact Hope Roush at hdroush@ovbc.com.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The Bank is owned by parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., which also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in loans and tax services. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.