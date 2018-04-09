OVCS honor roll

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Christian School recently released its honor rolls for the second nine weeks.

The following students made the A Honor Roll for the second nine weeks. First grade: *McKenzie Bailey, *Kylie Boothe, Allison Burgess, Alora Fuller, *Jake Holdren, Dane Lybbert, *Bryce Lyon, *Brooklyn McGinness, *Raegan Price

Second Grade: Gracie Brown, *Audrey Emery, Karly Johnson, Abigail Raike, *Gracelynn Raike, *Brooklyn Randolph, *Ariana Rice, Gabe Sigman, *Eden Snedaker

Third Grade: *Zoey Addis, Bo Danner, *Kayla Henry, *Rose Holdren, Lilly Lear, *Hudson Marcum, *Gavin Ramsburg

Fourth Grade: *Savannah Davison, *Kayleigh Denny, Anya Emery, Garrett Johnson, *Zachary Simon

Fifth Grade: *Jazahera Moore, Brittyn Snedaker, Alan Sun

Sixth Grade: Austin Beaver, Grace Cremeans, *Elaina Emery, *Kelsey Henry, Joshua Simon, *Madeline Young

Seventh Grade: *Brayden Burris, Christina Dong, Micah Hughes

Eighth Grade: Ty Ferguson, Katelynn Higginbotham, *Cody Mathias, Conner Walter

Ninth Grade: *Laura Young Tenth Grade:*Marcie Kessinger, *Autumn Trent Eleventh Grade: Trevor Blank, Chasity Deckard, Joicy Liao Twelfth Grade: *Shelby Bing, Cori Hutchison, YuYan Sun, Katie Westfall

The following students made the B Honor Roll for the second nine weeks. First grade: Paisley Cochran, Kourtney Henry, Brandon Hussell, Ashlynn Johnson

Second Grade: Logan Burnett, Cody Cox, Jenna Dong, Nathan Hussell, Brionna Lee, Kelsey Newsom, Elijah Raike

Third Grade: Eli George, Brayden Hall, John Mathes, Jayden Newsom

Fourth Grade: Nathaniel Beaver, Isabella Goodwin-Delgado, Tyler Morris

Fifth Grade: Nathan Hall, Rowdy Lybbert, Auctavia Mathes, Emily Tolliver

Sixth grade: Haylie Beaver, Madison Beaver, Jacob Simon

Seventh Grade: Faith Hajivandi, Bethany Stapleton, Lilly Tolliver

Eighth Grade: Isaac Blank, Kylie Henry, Lalla Hurlow, Chloe Payne

Ninth Grade: Christian Higginbotham, Madison Preston

Tenth Grade: Aaron Hall, Charles Zierenberg

