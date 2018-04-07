Gallia Charitable Foundation donations

The Gallia Charitable Foundation recently made a donation to the Gallia Emancipation Committee to support the 2018 Emancipation Celebration in Gallia. From left to right are Dean Evans, David Evans, Emancipation President Andy Gilmore, Emancipation Vice President Glenn Miller and Thomas Moulton.

The Gallia Charitable Foundation made its 2018 donation to the VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard. Pictured from left to right in the front row are John Watson, Thomas Moulton, Bill Mangus and Rick Howell. In the second row, from left to right are David Evans, Henry Maynard, Jerry Baker, Charlie Huber, Hollie Myers and Dean Evans