Gallia proclamations announced

Gallia Commissioners Proclaimed April 9-13 Week of Appreciation for first responders, health professionals, mental health professionals and others for their work fighting the opioid epidemic. First Row: Attorney Brent A. Saunders, Holzer Health Systems; Ryan Broomfield, Holzer Health Systems; Robin Harris, G-J-M ADAMHS Board Director; David K. Smith, President Gallia County Commissioners; Keith Wilson, Gallia County Assistant 911 Director Second Row: Harold Montgomery, Gallia County Commissioner; Sherry Daines, Gallia County 911 Director; Angela Stowers, G-J-M ADAMHS Board Assistant Director; Larry Boyer, Gallia County EMS Director Third Row: Matt Champlin, Gallia County Sheriff; Brent Saunders, Vice President Gallia County Commissioners

Gallia Commissioners proclaimed April 2 through 6 Community Development Week to promote the 44th anniversary of the CDBG grant program, the 27th anniversary of the HOME grant program and the 32nd anniversary of the National Community Development Week campaign. From left to right stand Commissioner Brent Saunders, Harold Montgomery, County Administrator Karen Sprague and Commissioner David Smith.