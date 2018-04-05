Elks install new officers

At the Installation of Officers several people were recognized for their “outstanding achievements” to the Elks Lodge during this past year. Pictured are, front row, left to right: Outgoing Exalted Ruler Walton Brown was presented a plaque by the PER Association and a Grand Lodge Certificate for his accomplishments in the past year; Kathy Mullins was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for her support to the Elks National Foundation; and PER Nelson Dray was recognized as the Outstanding Officer of 2017. Back row, left to right: Jason Northup and Mike Northup were presented Certificates of Excellence by the Grand Lodge for their continued support to the Elks Organization and the Gallipolis Elks 107. Not pictured is the Elk of the Year, Rick VanGundy

The 2018 officers for the Gallipolis Elks 107 were installed by members of the Gallipolis Past Exalted Rulers Association on March 31. The new officers are, first row, left to right: Inner Guard Dan Bowman, Tiler Greg Wray, Loyal Knight Jason Northup, Exalted Ruler Bob Marchi, Treasurer Nelson Dray and Secretary Fred Bryant. Second row, left to right: Leading Knight Bob McClaskey, Trustee David Swain, Trustee John Davis and Trustee Ron Jackson. Back, left to right: Esquire Drew Rose and Chaplin John Story.