GALLIPOLIS — Livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696. Date of sale: April 4, 2018. Total Headage: 145.

Feeder Cattle

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $124.00 – $150.00; Yearling Steers 700-800 pounds: $105.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $99.00 – $126.00; Yearling Heifers 700-800 pounds: $99.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $90.00 – $159.00; Steer Calves 400-500 pounds: $120.00 – $153.00; Steer Calves 500-600 pounds: $124.00; Heifer Calves 300-400 pounds: $119.00 – $158.00; Heifer Calves 400-500 pounds: $119.00 – $159.00; Heifer Calves 500-600 pounds: $122.00 – $130.50; Holstein Steers 500-600 pound: $104.00; Feeder Bulls 250 – 400 pounds: $115.00 – $165.00; Feeder Bulls 400-600 pounds: $115.00 – $150.00; Feeder Bulls 600-800 pounds: $95.00 – $126.00

Back to Farm Calves

Heifers (75-110 pounds): $75.00/head

Cattle

Choice Steers & Heifers: $126.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $800.00 – $1025.00

Cows

Comm & Utility: $56.00 – $63.00; Canner/Cutter: $45.00 – $55.50

Bulls

All Bulls: $78.00 – $83.00

Hogs

Lightweight: $45.00 – $50.00; Boars (Lightweight): $50.00/head

Goats

Meat Type Kids: $157.50; Aged Goats: $65.00

Comments

Bull Breeding Evaluation is Saturday, April 7 at 9 a.m., please call ahead to schedule. Next graded feeder sale is April 11. Drop-off for graded sale is April 10.